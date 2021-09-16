Megan Thee Stallion has officially proved that she is one of the hardest working women in show business. Just in time for fall, Meg surprised her fans with her newest collab on Instagram captioned-” Surprise hotties! My new Big Bad Beauty collab with @Revlon is dropping today in stores and online! The collab comes with an exclusive new palette designed by me and some of my favorite Revlon products to create the boldest eye looks. Go get yours and make sure to tag me and Revlon in any of the looks you all create! She also showed the world she is her own makeup artist admitting that just recently she got comfortable letting makeup artists work on her. “I used to be scared,” she says. Often times doing her own makeup as she didn’t feel they understood her facial features.

Watch Megan give a How to tutorial on how to use her pallets and share all her tips and tricks with influencer NikkieTutorial. Click HERE For more information on The Big Bad Beauty Looks Collection