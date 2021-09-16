Ja Rule Says 50 Cent is “Nothing” Without the Help of Eminem

We are currently living in 50 Cent vs. Murder Inc. episode 923. The latest war of words comes from the Fat Joe and Ja Rule VERZUZ as Irv Gotti hopped in the comments and popped off about stabbing and shooting at 50 Cent.

“All y’all talking about that 50 shit,” Gotti wrote. “All good. He got beat up stabbed up. Shot up. And sued us. That’s all I’m gonna say. Your hero ain’t what you think he is. Period. And facts.”

After an initial response, 50 Cent returned to continue his trolling. “I put they whole label out of business, fuck with me if you want to. I would stay out of my way if i wasn’t me. LOL,” he wrote.

A day after most of the world crowed him VERZUZ winner, Ja Rule hit V-103 Atlanta and took a shot at 50 Cent, with a slight jab at Eminem as well. Ja stated on The Big Tigger Show that 50 is “nothing without that fucking white boy.”

You can hear it below.