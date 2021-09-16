After a strong opening week, Kanye West’s DONDA is officially RIAA Gold eligible. Earlier this week, the album crossed 500,000 units sold.

DONDA is Kanye West’s 10th No. 1 album. DONDA’s 309,000 equivalent album units for the week ending Sept. 2 blew past Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour, which came in at 295,000 units.

Kanye West joins an esteemed list of talent to have 10 No. 1 albums. Yeezy joins The Beatles (19), JAY-Z (14), Bruce Springsteen (11), Barbra Streisand (11), Eminem (10), and Elvis Presley (10).

That 10 album club will soon be expanding. Kanye’s current foe, Drake, is sitting at nine albums with Certified Lover Boy primed for a No. 1 debut. Taylor Swift is also set to release Red in November and she also sits at nine albums.