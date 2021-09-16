What was supposed to be a night of fun and reminisce may have turned into the complete opposite. Just 2 days ago, Fat Joe and Ja Rule would be the next performers to step into the Verzuz TV ring to battle their classic hits. After seeing the battle between The LOX and Dipset, viewers of the popular series know just how heated it can get between performers when on stage.

Things took a turn when in the midst of the show, Fat Joe said, “Oh, them dusty b*tches,” regarding Lil Mo and Vita. “You had to go to the crack house to find them b*tches.”

Lil Mo then took to social media to address her disappointment in Joe’s comments. “I need EVERYONE to tell @FatJoe he owes A genuine Apology,” Mo penned on Instagram. “I dont Live in A #Crackhouse , I’m NOt a #Bxtch nor am I Dusty!!!” the singer wrote before hashtagging disappointed at the end of the post.

While Joe was still apologetic, Remy Ma came to his defense in the comments to tell Lil Mo to “stop it.”

“Stop it Mo, you know damn well Joe aint on it like that. First of all… you, V, Shanti- or nobody had even come out yet- when him and Ja was going back & forth; we didnt know who was in the back,” Remy began to explain. The rapper then insisted that Mo calls her phone before stating that she knows Fat Joe didn’t mean it like that. “It was a battle between friends that are like family,” she ended.

While many thought Remy Ma made a point, Lil Mo seemed to be still unphased as she responded to Remy, “WHO IS YOU to tell ME how to FEEL. Mind ya business. Foh.”

Should Lil Mo easily forgive Fat Joe’s words, or does she have a point to feel a kind of way? Check out the full-back and forth here and here.