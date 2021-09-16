The health minister in Trinidad and Tobago is calling out Nicki Minaj over her claim on the COVID-19 vaccination’s effect on testicles. Earlier this week, while engaging with the Barbz on Twitter, Nicki detailed how a friend of a relative suffered from Covid-19 Vaccine side effects.
That statement led to a lot of criticism online and sent Nicki’s supporters into a fan frenzy.
On Wednesday, Doctor Terrence Deyalsingh said Trini health officials could find no evidence of a COVID-19 vaccine causing swollen testicles and impotency.
Doctor Deyalsingh went on to express his frustration over his department devoting time and energy to Nicki’s wild conspiracy theory in the midst of the global pandemic.
