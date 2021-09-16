The health minister in Trinidad and Tobago is calling out Nicki Minaj over her claim on the COVID-19 vaccination’s effect on testicles. Earlier this week, while engaging with the Barbz on Twitter, Nicki detailed how a friend of a relative suffered from Covid-19 Vaccine side effects.

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

That statement led to a lot of criticism online and sent Nicki’s supporters into a fan frenzy.



.@JoyAnnReid responds to @NICKIMINAJ's tweets on the #COVID19 vaccine: "For you to use your platform to encourage our community to not protect themselves and save their lives… As a fan, I am so sad that you did that." #TheReidOut #reiders pic.twitter.com/nmr85LSmug — The ReidOut (@thereidout) September 13, 2021

On Wednesday, Doctor Terrence Deyalsingh said Trini health officials could find no evidence of a COVID-19 vaccine causing swollen testicles and impotency.

Doctor Deyalsingh went on to express his frustration over his department devoting time and energy to Nicki’s wild conspiracy theory in the midst of the global pandemic.

