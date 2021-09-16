The Nike Air Trainer is back, reimagined by Saquon Barkley, who has had NYC running through his veins since birth. The Nike Air Trainer III first debuted three decades ago with Bo Jackson, and then the shoes became truly iconic on the streets of New York, where these kicks came to define ‘90s culture.

The design is a modern throwback. Born out of the ’90s New York sneaker culture, the Air Trainer III brings back everything that made the original fly: Soft padding around the ankle, molded detailing for supreme stability, clean lines, crisp leather that’s easy to style, and visible air cushioning that made it the perfect cross-training shoe.

For Saquon, he hopes the sneaker will represent where he was born and the culture. The Nike Saquon Air Trainer III updates a colorway inspired by Saquon’s childhood street fashion with shades designed to pop on the streets today; and features, like shoellery, that reflect his unique sense of style. There are also subtle nods to New York across the shoe’s body—including the reflective detailing tailored to look like the construction zones that have helped shape New York.

Advertisement

Giving a personal touch, Saquon’s lightning logo on the shoe’s heel, his number, 26, on the tongue, and two black stripes over the left lateral swoosh, in honor of the eyeblack Saquon plans to wear on the field this season. All represent how the Air Trainer III has been reimagined to fit a new era.

The Nike Saquon Air Trainer III will be available on Oct. 8 on SNKRS App and at Kith, UPNYC, and other select retailers.

You can check it out below.