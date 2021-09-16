Queen Naija is bringing the women of R&B to your hometown. Queen Naija has announced her headlining The Butterfly Tour, which will begin on October 17 in Atlanta. Joining Queen Naija on tour is TINK.

Queen Naija took the top spot on Billboard’s Top R&B Albums with the release of missunderstood. The supporting The Butterfly Tour will make visits to New York City and her hometown of Detroit.

Dates for the tour are available below and tickets are available this Friday, October 17, at 10:00 AM local time at http://www.iamqueennaija.com/tour.

10/17 – Atlanta, GA – Center Stage Theater

10/19 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

10/20 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

10/22 – New York, NY – Lights On Festival

10/23 – Boston, MA – Royale *

10/24 – New York, NY – Brooklyn Steel

10/25 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

10/27 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues *

10/28 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall

11/9 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

11/10 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

11/12 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

11/14 – Las Vegas, NV – Day N Vegas Festival

11/16 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

11/18 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst

11/19 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

11/21 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

11/22 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox