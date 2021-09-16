Queen Naija is bringing the women of R&B to your hometown. Queen Naija has announced her headlining The Butterfly Tour, which will begin on October 17 in Atlanta. Joining Queen Naija on tour is TINK.
Queen Naija took the top spot on Billboard’s Top R&B Albums with the release of missunderstood. The supporting The Butterfly Tour will make visits to New York City and her hometown of Detroit.
Dates for the tour are available below and tickets are available this Friday, October 17, at 10:00 AM local time at http://www.iamqueennaija.com/tour.
10/17 – Atlanta, GA – Center Stage Theater
10/19 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
10/20 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
10/22 – New York, NY – Lights On Festival
10/23 – Boston, MA – Royale *
10/24 – New York, NY – Brooklyn Steel
10/25 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts
10/27 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues *
10/28 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall
11/9 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
11/10 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory
11/12 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues
11/14 – Las Vegas, NV – Day N Vegas Festival
11/16 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
11/18 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst
11/19 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom
11/21 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
11/22 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox