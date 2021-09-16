Ben Simmons wants out of Philadelphia, but it appears the 76ers have other plans now. On Wednesday, Tom Moore of The Intelligencer reported that the Sixers are expecting the situation with Simmons to get better and for the three-time All-Star to play in the 2021-22 season. Moore adds that the team plans to fine Simmons if he does not attend training camp, preseason, and so on but that they expect him to show up eventually.

More #NBA source: 'Eventually he's going to show up. (#Sixers will) go from there.' They apparently plan to fine Simmons if he doesn't attend 2021-22 camp, preseason & so on. Don't want to trade for draft picks & try to convert to players. Can't get any of 5-10 NBA guys they like https://t.co/CVfFbQLJH4 — Tom Moore (@TomMoorePhilly) September 15, 2021

While Simmons wants out, he is still under contract, so the 76ers don’t necessarily have to move him. Simmons is under contract until the end of the 2025 season. Simmons’ camp believes they have leverage here, but that isn’t the case.

The 76ers probably would love to move him and not create a hostile training camp for the team. As of right now, there isn’t a deal that satisfies them giving away the former number one overall pick.

