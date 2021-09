Last month, Belly dropped off a stellar album in See You Next Wednesday. Today, he returns with a new video for “Requiem,” enlisting the help of his XO label mate Nav.

In addition to performing on the song and appearing in the video, Nav produced the track. This is the first release from Belly since the album dropped. In the Cam Busby-directed video, Belly reminisces on how far he has come, while bringing viewers into his dream world.

You can see the video below.

