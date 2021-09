Young Dolph is back, dropping off a new video for “Talking To My Scale.” The new video features Dolph flexing in his flow in some of the most dangerous scenes. Dolph is inside a volcano, surrounded by water predators and more, but that doesn’t stop his passionate flow.

“Talking To My Scale” can be found on the PAPER ROUTE iLLMUNATi album. You can check into the new video below.