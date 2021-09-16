Whitney Houston’s classic film, The Bodyguard, will receive a remake at Warner Bros. The new film will be led by Matthew López, the Tony-nominated playwright of The Inheritance.

According to Variety, the remake will be inspired by the 1992 original. The first film starred Houston alongside Kevin Costner and has one of the best-selling film soundtracks of all time.

Lawrence Kasdan of Kasdan Pictures, Dan Lin, and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback will produce the new film. Rideback’s Nick Reynolds will executive produce. Kasdan was also the writer and producer for the original film.

There is currently no cast set for the film, but combinations of Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson to Channing Tatum and Cardi B have been mentioned.