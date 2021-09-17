Iconic actress Angela Bassett has received a wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hollywood. The wax figure caps off a week of the figure reveals that also featured Jennifer Hudson and TIffany HAddish.

Bassett worked alongside Tussads’ team to create the figure, which features a sequin jumpsuit by Greta Constantine with shoes by Casadei styled by Jennifer Austin.

“It’s like looking in a mirror! Dreams really do come true and I am blown away by the detail and execution by the Madame Tussauds artists. My figure is truly remarkable, and I am extremely honored to be perfectly featured at Madame Tussauds Los Angeles,” said Bassett.

Bassett’s face and hands were molded in clay before wax. Each strand of hair was inserted by hand and it took five weeks to complete.

“We are very excited to reveal Angela’s first Madame Tussauds wax figure in Los Angeles,” said Madame Tussauds Los Angeles Marketing Manager Helen Larimore. “She is an inspiration of our time and we are thrilled to have her accurately personified in our interactive museum.”

You can see images of Angela Bassett and her wax figure below.