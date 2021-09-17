Last week, G-Eazy announced his forthcoming album These Things Happen Too. A sequel to These Things Happen, that will release on Sept. 24.

Before the release of the album. Eazy dropped the new single “The Announcement.” The single is a return to the rap world and Eazy demonstrates his hip-hop roots and flows, setting up the scene for him to pick up where the previously releases These Things Happen album left off.

One more drop has arrived in “Breakdown,” featuring Demi Lovato.

The new video is directed by Daniel CZ and brings the headlines and media scrutiny placed on both artists to the screen.

Following the release of the album, G-Eazy can be at BottleRock, Summerfest, Common Ground, and Breakaway Festival.