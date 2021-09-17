ShaiVA is one of Virginia’s most interesting talents. The self-proclaimed “Trap Conscious Musik” bar spitter is not new to the grind. Following his “Basketball” visual & latest EP Earth Is Hell, he is back. His newest audio effort features a tantalizing verse from Hip-Hop’s freestyle unicorn JAG. “Moments” is just that, a moment in time for the VA wordsmith and his ever-growing fan base. The hope is that this new single sees the same support from TikTok as his biggest hit, “Basketball,” did.



Following his latest project, “Earth Is Hell,” ShaiVA has been able to secure multiple shows in his region. The selfless creative pairs well alongside the freestyle/battle rap legend JAG! Both of their verses show that although they come from humble beginnings, they are locked in on their dreams. Furthermore, this song is an ode to the hustle and those who like to do so. ShaiVA is looking to close out the 4th quarter with a bang.

Take a listen to the lyrical delight “Moments” today!