J Balvin and Vevo have officially released the live performance video of “Que Locura.” The single will be found on J Balvin’s new album Jose. “Que Locura” follows Balvin’s previously released “Suerte” performance.

“It was an amazing experience working with the Vevo team to bring my new album to life visually with the performance and I’m grateful for their continued support following the Colores campaign we did together,” says J Balvin, “This album is very important to me. I felt like I just wanted to make songs that I would want to hear as a music fan, as Jose, not J Balvin.”

The performance was shot in New York City and brings J Balvin to the seat of a Ferrari while surrounded by all of his friends. Balvin is from Medellin, Columbia, and worked closely with VEVEO to create a world that is as honest as his music.

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to work with J Balvin again and to release his Official Live Performances just in time for LatinX Heritage Month,” says JP Evangelista, SVP, Content, Programming & Marketing, Vevo. “With the popularity of Latin music continuing to thrive, we were thrilled to work with such a collaborative artist that would further amplify the genre. It was important that we gave fans the opportunity to relate to Balvin on a human level, as someone who cares deeply about the concept of community. Approaching the project through the eyes of a fan, rather than through the eyes of an entertainer, helped everyone involved connect deeply with the creative. Balvin’s willingness to be so involved every step of the way made for some stunning videos that we’re excited to show off to his fans.”

You can see the video below.