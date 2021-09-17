Kyrie Irving doesn’t like the media, so he will respond when something is said about him. The Brooklyn Nets guard called out FS1’s Nick Wright in a tweet this week. Wright reported that Irving would retire if the Nets decided to trade him, citing what Irving’s agents allegedly asserted.

Irving fired back by calling Wright “a puppet.”

Wright responded by saying that Irving should check his representation instead of questioning him.

Kyrie, if you’re saying you didn’t say you’d retire if you were traded, then your beef is with your representation, not with me, because you and I both know that’s what they’ve told people. — nick wright (@getnickwright) September 16, 2021

To Irving’s defense, the trade rumors came out of nowhere. Irving was instrumental to the Nets by helping them land Kevin Durant and eventually acquiring James Harden. Irving seems trigger by even the idea that the Nets would consider moving him right now as the team is the clear frontrunner to win the NBA championship.