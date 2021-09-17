Forever young, that’s what Tom Brady believes he is. In the latest episode of their lighthearted “Tommy & Gronky” series, Brady and Rob Gronkowski answered some questions based on what people are most frequently Googling about them. The first was whether Brady can play until he’s 50. His response probably won’t shock you.

“I don’t find it so difficult. Plus, Florida is kind of a retiree state. I can play and then just glide into retirement,” Brady said. “I think I can. I think it’s a yes.”

Brady’s goal was once to play until he is 45 but clearly he feels he has alot left in the tank. Brady is at least set to keep playing through the 2022 NFL season. He signed a one-year extension with the Buccaneers in March, keeping Brady under contract through next season. Brady would turn 46 at the end of that season.

Instead of retiring at 45 like he originally planned, Brady now seems to be indicating that age will no longer be a factor in his retirement decision and that he’s going to keep playing as long as he thinks he’s good enough to help his team win a Super Bowl, and based his performance in the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys, he still is performing at a high level.

“I’ll know when the time’s right,” Brady said of retirement in mid-August. “If I can’t… if I’m not a championship-level quarterback, then I’m not gonna play. If I’m a liability to the team, I mean, no way. But if I think I can win a championship, then I’ll play.”