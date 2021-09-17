The jokes on Nicki Minaj and her cousin’s friends are continuing. After hearing the story about the inflammation of testicles due to the COVID-19 vaccine, 50 Cent and Jimmy Kimmel enjoyed some jokes while discussing the upcoming BMF show.

“I heard that you got, and I know this is supposed to be a surprise, but I heard you got Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend’s testicles to be on this show. Is that true?” Kimmel asked.

50, one who is never shy about cracking a joke, hopped right in.

“Listen, you didn’t look at the details of that situation,” 50 joked. “The details said he was about to get married. I think the testicles, it could be from the bachelor party. Nobody said that. Why nobody thought about the bachelor party? Now, if you had a really good bachelor party and then stuff starts swelling, it was Pfizer.”

If the joke flew over your head, Pfizer also creates Viagra.

You can hear the joking banter between the two below.