Kanye West returns with more heat from DONDA, dropping the video for his single “24.”

The new video is filled with religious imagery and concert footage, following the video for “Come to Life.”

Earlier this week, Kanye’s DONDA album officially went gold. DONDA is Kanye West’s 10th No. 1 album. DONDA’s 309,000 equivalent album units for the week ending Sept. 2 blew past Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour, which came in at 295,000 units.

