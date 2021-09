According to a confirmed report from TMZ, television maven Wendy Williams was hospitalized for a psychiatric evaluation only one day after announcing The Wendy Williams Show‘s new season.

Besides her mental health, which has prompted her to voluntarily admit herself for psych issues, Williams has COVID-19, but is asymptomatic.

The new season was slated to premiere on September 20, but because of her hospitalization, the first episode has been pushed back to October 4.

Advertisement