SOURCE LATINO: CJ and El Alfa Unite On A Real Take Of “Replica”

CJ unites alongside the Dominican Republic’s El Alfa in new single “Replica.”

Latin Hip-Hop’s CJ shares his new song and visual celebrating his heritage with El Alfa. “Replica,” produced by multi-platinum Dominican producer Chael Produciendo who also produced El Alfa’s chart topping “La Mamá de la Mamá” featuring CJ.

The “Whoopty” rapper drops his latest track on the the heels of performing at Hot 97’s first ever Latin Hip-Hop stage during Summer Jam. Released via Warner records the visuals show both guys with two look a-likes celebrating success and fame.

Find out what happens when their doppelgangers try to sneak their way into their show. Share your thoughts on the video below.