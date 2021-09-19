Even though it is the NBA off season, Anthony Davis got another ring over the weekend when he married his longtime girlfriend Marlen P on Saturday in California.

Photos and videos of the wedding shared on social media show Davis getting ready for the ceremony, the ceremony itself, which appears to be fairly traditional, and the happy couple walking down the aisle and then celebrating at the reception afterwards.

While the spotlight was on Davis and his new bride, he was not the only superstar in attendance. LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Jared Dudley were among those in attendance bawsed 9on pictures shared on social media.

A clip shared on Twitter by @ESPNNBA shows Davis serenading his new bride to Dru Hill’s “Never Make a Promise” at his wedding reception.

While Davis has not publicly commented on any plans for a honeymoon, it will have to be a short one if he does take one. Los Angeles Lakers training camp begins on or around September 18. The 2021-22 season starts on Oct. 19 when the Lakers will host the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center. Davis, who spent much of the past season injured, is expected to be healthy at the start of the season.