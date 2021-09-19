We were hopeful but no, Janet Jackson did not confirm new music for 2021.

According to earlier reports Ms. Jackson announced releasing new music for the first time in six years. On Tuesday, speculation of Janet Jackson working on a new album hit the internets. With a single slated to drop by the end of the year.

However, the Pop Queen’s team quickly shut down the rumors and news outlets have been retracting the statement.

Advertisement

Fans were very hopeful of Jackson to be reuniting with longtime collaborators Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, best known for their work on the singer’s third and most critically acclaimed album, “Control.”

The news comes just days after the “All For You” singer graced fans with a teaser clip for her upcoming self-titled documentary, set to be released on A&E and Lifetime in January of next year.