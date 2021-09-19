23-year-old tennis star, Naomi Osaka, and 21-year-old poet laureate, Amanda Gorman shared co-chair duties for The Metropolitan Museum of Art and Vogue’s Annual Gala. Also included as co-chairs was “Ocean Eyes” singer Billie Eilish, and actor Timothée Chalamet, along with honorary chairs Tom Ford and Anna Wintour.

The a listers were out and shining in NYC at Monday night’s Met Gala, which is often referred to as the fashion world’s Oscars night. The annual event is returned for the first time since 2019, having been cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

While this years theme is “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” and according to reports the must-have accessories included proof of vaccination and masks while indoors.

Advertisement

Vogue described the host as having already “made their mark in fashion” by breaking down barriers and embracing their individual styles.

The outlet notes that Osaka’s “striking, colorful pieces” worn both on and off the tennis court as the cause of her becoming a “designer muse and one of the best-dressed athletes around.”

While Gorman, the first poet to be featured on the cover of Vogue has quickly become a household name, and in her short time has “cultivated a look powerful enough to match her words.”

What are your thoughts on the night’s glam looks?