Mrs. MAC has entered the building.

Saweetie is moving on to a new venture and a bigger bag. On Sunday, the “Icy Girl” rapper announced via social media that she is now the brand ambassador for MAC Cosmetics. One thing about Saweetie, she always shows us how she knows how to secure the bag.



Saweetie shared the news in a tweet, “Big Mac Mama is now Mrs. MAC.”

Big Mac Mama is now Mrs. MAC 💄. pic.twitter.com/cry6IEQl16 — icy bae (@Saweetie) September 12, 2021

Under the new partnership, Saweetie will serve as the face of MAC’s upcoming collections and campaigns. She’ll also work with brand makeup artists to showcase her “signature looks and beauty secrets.”

The deal marks Saweetie’s second fashion related partnership of 2021.

In February, she was named brand ambassador for the Revlon-owned nail polish brand Sinful Colors.

Saweetie went from having her own meal at McDonald’s to securing a deal with Mac Cosmetics.

We love to see it.

