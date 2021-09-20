For us watching the red carpet, is sometimes better than watching the show. Once we saw the Biz Markie tribute and some notable award winners. The team at HERSource went to work on choosing the hottest look of the night. Here are our favorite beauty looks from this year’s Emmy Awards and tips on how to get the look. And the Award goes to…

Issa Rae

Leave it to Issa Rae to bring some street swag to the Emmy Awards-Don’t let the Attellier gown fool you, Our ride or die girl in our head, did just what the rest of us regular smegular girls would have done if we were invited to the Emmys. Got our face card tight with our best drug store makeup and finished the look with our newest set of grillz with flooded out fangs created by Grillz By Scotty According to her makeup artist Joanna Simkin, her makeup cost less than $15 Who also shared the exact products all by Elf Cosmetics on Instagram. See below for the key items.・・・

Eyes:

Liquid Metallic Shadow in supernova

Bite-sized eyeshadow in rose water and Açaí you

Big Mood mascara

Luxe lash kit 0A01YE

Brow pomade- Electric Mood x Tove Lo

Lips:

Seriously Satin Gloss in Mauve Lady

Taraji P. Henson

Her floor-length Ellie Saab gown with plunging neckline showing cleavage for days screamed sex appeal. The star kept it simple and finished the look with giant diamond earrings and a winning top knot created by hairstylist Tym Wallace with edges snatched and hair puffed we couldn’t keep our eyes off her flawless glowing bronzed skin.

Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi went old Hollywood glam wearing a custom Dior gown. Her hairstylist Lacy Redway kept it classic with a simple middle part and elegant chignon using Nexxus Haircare Ultra-fine hairspray for last-minute touch-ups on flyaways.