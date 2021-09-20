Blackground Records 2.0 isn’t just putting out Aaliyah albums. For the first time, Tank‘s acclaimed catalog is available on streaming. The re-release includes Tank’s projects RIAA Gold-certified Force of Nature, One Man, and Sex, Love & Pain.

Tank’s first album, Force of Nature, made a Gold-certified debut with half a million copies sold and a #7 on the Billboard 200 and #1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop albums. Sex, Love & Pain was his third studio album which debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 while reaching #1 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums. Sex, Love & Pain was nominated for a GRAMMY Award for Best R&B Album at the 50th GRAMMY Awards featuring hit singles “Please Don’t Go” and “Heartbreaker.”

“I’m very excited for the re-release of these albums…It’s been 10 years, and this is a moment that I’ve prayed for,” states Tank. “Fans will get to re-emerge themselves in my music as well as my new fans will get to discover how it all began.”

You can listen to all three albums here.