With people on both sides of the fence about getting vaccinated and the effectiveness of the vaccinations, Chris Rock taking to social media to reveal that he has tested positive for COVID-19 may just tip the scales a little bit to get more people vaxxed.

The legendary comedian took to Twitter to warn his fans, saying, “..trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated.”

Hey guys I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated. — Chris Rock (@chrisrock) September 19, 2021

Other celebs have came out this past week to announce their positive COVID status, including Nicki Mnaj and NBA baller Cedric Ceballos, who has now tested negative, but cannot breathe without the use of a machine.

This news comes not long after Rock revealed that he got the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which he joked was the “food stamps of vaccines.”