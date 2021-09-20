J.Cole has released his latest sneaker with PUMA. The DREAMER BLUE “E-LINE” pays homage to the MTA line that connects Queens and Manhattan, two of the most important boroughs to Cole.

The sneaker connects the journey of attending St. John’s University in Hillcrest, Queens, to selling out shows at the Garden, Cole’s journey through the “City that Never Sleeps” represents what it means to be a Dreamer.

The new release has a disruptive cord lacing system for a snug and responsive fit throughout forefoot and midfoot, a ProFoam midsole and RS foam heel for maximum energy return that’s perfect for any playstyle, and a full coverage, high-abrasion rubber outsole for increased grip that’s ideal for quick cutting and spot up play.

The DREAMER BLUE “E-LINE’ is available now on PUMA.com.