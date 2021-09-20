Lil Nas X released his highly anticipated debut album “Montero” this past weekend. The 22-year-old singer has quickly made himself one of the industry’s most controversial performers after many debates regarding whether or not the singer is appropriate for children.

In an interview with The Breakfast Club, Lil Nas X responded to the parents who call him out by saying he is too inappropriate for their children to watch him at award shows or look at his music visuals.

“I feel like I used to [have a responsibility], but now it’s just like, ‘So? Like, f*** your kids,'” he said. “We really get one chance to do this — at least to my knowledge — I don’t know what happens when we die or whatnot. So it’s like, I’m not about to pander to your kids, or you. I even have to do this with my family members, like, because my family members may not always agree with what I’m doing or whoever I’m dating, they may not agree. But, it’s like…I honestly, really, truly wanna live by…this is our life.”

Lil Nas’ most recent scheme that had parents and maybe Lil Boosie in an uproar came after the “Old Town Road” singer promoted the album using a prosthetic belly with a fake baby shower and baby delivery. Since the album’s arrival, the singer spoke out on Twitter to say making the album helped him heal “many unchecked wounds” in the process.

“I love joking but on a serious note making this album was therapy for me,” he penned. “I began healing many unchecked wounds, facing skeletons in my closet i never wanted to, fighting internally every day and crying persistently, MONTERO is truly my baby. Thanks for the love.”

Congratulations to Lil Nas X on his success with MONTERO!