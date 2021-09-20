Pfizer has announced their COVID-19 vaccine now works for children ages 5 to 11. The company will now seek U.S. authorization for the age group.

According to AP, the vaccines are currently available for anyone over 12. Recently, there is an amplified call to vaccine children as they are back in school with the delta variant rising infection rates.

Pfizer tested a dose that featured a third of the amount given to adults. After the second dose, children developed antibody levels as strong as teenagers and young adults. The side effects were similar of sore arms, aches and fever were similar.

“These topline results are very good news,” said Dr. Jesse Goodman of Georgetown University, a former FDA vaccine chief.

In other vaccine news, a memo from the NBA revealed laws in New York City and San Francisco about the league’s vaccine requirements on the teams. The ruling impacts the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, and Golden State Warriors. ESPN notes the only exemption is medical or religious reasons.

Beginning last week in New York City, anyone over the age of 12 will not be able to enter “certain covered premises.” Those areas include the Barclays Center and Madison Square Garden.