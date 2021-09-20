RuPaul had a large night at the Emmys. Variety notes, with his 11 wins, RuPaul broke the record for most Emmy wins by a person of color. The wins were for RuPaul’s Drag Race.

“Wow, thank you so much to the Academy and all of you gorgeous people here tonight,” RuPaul said in his acceptance speech. “All of the people at World of Wonder and Viacom-CBS who have been so wonderful, but really thanks to all of our lovely children on our show from around the world. You know, they are so gracious to tell their stories of courage and how to navigate this difficult life, even more difficult today. This is for you. And for the kids out there watching: You have a tribe that is waiting for you. We are waiting for you, baby: come on to Mama Ru. Thank you so much.”