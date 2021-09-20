Lamar Jackson had a great response to his head coach John Harbaugh with the Baltimore Ravens vs Kansas City Chiefs game on the line.

The Ravens needed a first down to finish off the victory. As Jackson was running over to the sideline with the team facing a fourth-and-1 from its 43, Harbaugh asked his star quarterback if he wanted to go for it. Jackson replied, “Hell, yeah,” then went back out on the field and powered straight ahead for a 2-yard rush to secure the Ravens’ 36-35 triumph.

John Harbaugh asked Lamar Jackson if he wanted to go for it, Lamar said yes and got the first down to win the game pic.twitter.com/1MNdMgCiKM — gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 20, 2021

“Man, no matter what: get that first down. Coach asked me, ‘should we go for it?’ I said, ‘hell ya! Just like Seattle two years ago, we had to get it,” Jackson told NBC’s Michele Tafoya.

Jackson was referencing a 4th-and-2 play during a tie game in Seattle in 2019. The Ravens went for it and Jackson scored a touchdown on a running play, this time, a touchdown wasn’t needed.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, going for it was the right call. It said the Ravens had an 82 percent chance of winning the game by going for it on fourth down, while they had just a 58 percent chance of winning by punting.

The #Ravens decision to go for it on 4th-and-1 from their own 43-yard line was unequivocally the optimal call according to the NGS Decision Guide.



🔹 Win % if GO: 82%

🔹 Win % if PUNT: 58%

🔹 Recommendation: GO FOR IT (by 24.8%)



Ravens win, 36-35.#KCvsBAL | #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/UaTd4PErGg — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 20, 2021

This was Jackson’s lead Ravens first victory in four tries against Patrick Mahomes and his Chiefs. Jackson finished the game with a team-high 107 rushing yards on 16 carries and two rushing touchdowns. He also completed 18 of 26 passes for 239 yards, with a touchdown and two interceptions.