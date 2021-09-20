Waka Flocka Flame is an avid football fan. Given his roots, he cheers for both the Giants and Falcons due to his birthplace and origins of NYC and ATL.

“Pepsi has a rich history with the game of football, and like any true fan, we take game day seriously,” said Jenny Figueroa, Senior Director of Marketing, South Division, PepsiCo Beverages North America (South Division).

The “Hard in the Paint” rapper recently linked up with Pepsi to celebrate his love for football. He also included his favorite game-day snacks.

Waka says his customized nachos take the cake when it comes to game-day grub. It includes turkey meat, cheese, jalapeños peppers, and the Doritos as the nachos’ base. With the ingredients on hand, “Flocka’s nachos” can be added to your next Football Game Day menu.

When it comes to partnership, Waka says Pespi’s initiative and history aligns perfectly, especially when it comes to philanthropy.

Prior to kicking off the NFL season, PepsiCo donated 2,000 meals from local restaurants in Tampa Bay, FL, throughout their “Pepsi Stronger Together” initiative.

In addition to Waka Flocka, Pepsi teamed up with Flo Rida, Blanco Brown, chef Duff Goldman and restless Mojo Muhtadi.

Fans can join in on the fun to win cool prizes and more at MadeForFootballWatching.com