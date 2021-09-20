The Baltimore Ravens were not the only ones to deliver a tribute to Michael K. Williams this weekend. During the 73rd annual Emmy Awards, Kerry Washington took a moment to celebrate the life of Williams.

“The nominees for this next award astounded us with each of their uniquely remarkable, memorable performances this past year. But I’d like to take a moment to mention one nominee in particular, Michael K Williams,” Washington said. “Michael was—so crazy to say, was—a brilliantly talented actor and a generous human being who has left us far too soon. Michael, your excellence and artistry will endure. We love you.”