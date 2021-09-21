The BET Hip-Hop Awards are ready to give Nelly his flowers. The St. Louis legend will receive the 2021 “I Am Hip Hop” Awards at the ceremony taking place on Oct. 5.

Nelly will join past recipients like Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Ice Cube, Master P, MC Lyte, and more.

“I am honored to receive this award and humbled to be in such great company of past artists who have received this award,” Nelly said. “I have been blessed to work with some incredible people in my career, making 22 years go by in the blink of an eye. This award isn’t just about Nelly; it is about my fans, BET, and the people that continue to support me and allow me to do what I love to do.”

The 2021 I Am Hip Hop Award honoree is hip hop legend, rapper, actor, and trendsetter, @Nelly_Mo! 🏆🎧 #HipHopAwards pic.twitter.com/Xd3SonKQIh — BET (@BET) September 21, 2021

In his career, Nelly has four No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 in “Hot in Here,” “Dilemma,” “Shake Ya Tailfeather,” and “Grillz.” He also has three No. 1 albums in Country Grammar, Nellyville and Suit.