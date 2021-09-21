Recording artist MTV’s Ridiculousness host Chanel West Coast released her new LOL Cartel unisex capsule collection. The new collection is created by Chanel and showcases fun and an expressive lifestyle that is representative of the west coast.

The first installment of the 20-piece collection is available today online via Chanel’s revamped personal website HERE, with additional pieces to be released at a later date.

The new drop features a wide array of classic silhouettes such as sweatpants, sweaters, hats, shirts, t-shirts, and more in custom-dyed designs and bold color combinations, emphasizing the young and vibrant inspiration throughout.

“I’ve been working hard on this collection for a long time – as someone who’s always moving around and hanging out with friends, I wanted something that would feel comfortable and cozy, but still chic,” Chanel said. “This is definitely my favorite drop to date, and I’m excited for my fans to enjoy it.”

Highlights of the collection – with pricing ranging from $25 – $65 – include:

The Cherry Collection: a matching black cropped sweater and sweatpants emblazoned with the LOL Cartel logo, alongside a reversible bucket hat with an all-over pink cherry print.

The Happy Tears Collection: available in Blue Cloud, multi-color tie-dye, black and grey, the Happy Tears collection includes a matching t-shirt and sweatpants with a large happy/sad face alongside a shortened version of the line’s motto, ‘live and love out loud.’ The black and grey color wave also includes matching t-shirts and sweatpants with a large yellow happy/sad face alongside stars.

Just last month, Chanel West Coast dropped a new video for her single “Actin Different.” The new release is directed by Nik Johnson and showcases West Coast’s inner graffiti artist; much like her father, a Brooklyn graffiti artist, she tags her name on a wall.

The new video comes ahead of her performance at Fiesta De Taco on September 25. The show will occur in Norco, California, and Chanel will be on the same stage as Ice Cube, Cypress Hill, Warren G, Too $hort, and more.