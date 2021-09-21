J. Cole’s The Off-Season tour is set to kick off this week and it just got bigger. Joining Cole, 21 Savage, and Morray on the road will be Druski, who will serve as the host. Druski made the reveal on Instagram.

“Really just a genuinely funny ass nigga. I’m a fan of his shit,” J. Cole said. “Just come out, be yourself, and they gon’ fuckin’ love it. You just being there, that’s a whole other dynamic. This has never been done.”

You can catch the announcement below and tour dates here.

