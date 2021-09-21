Freddie Gibbs is quite familiar with Karen Civil but has a different experience from her recent accusers.

Over the weekend, Clubhouse and Twitter were filled with reactions to Karen Civil’s accusations. It all began when Joyner Lucas took to Twitter, alleging that the “Marketing Maven” stole $60,000 from.

“After you was paid you went ghost and didn’t expect me to pop. here I am,” tweeted Joyner.

Advertisement

My son was on the way and you stole 60k from me before I got in the game @KarenCivil . I hired you as a consultant and below attached was the memo you sent me. I was desperate for help and you knew that. After you was paid you went ghost and didn’t expect me to pop. 😈 here I am pic.twitter.com/4JcBDfYOe7 — Joyner Lucas (@JoynerLucas) September 18, 2021

Civil later released a statement, saying that she contacted The Breakfast Club host, Charlamagne The God, in order for the two to have a private conversation. Joyner opted out and later confronted her on the Clubhouse app.

Joyner Lucas mad as hell at Karen Civil 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/8jGXcADtgx — Calvin | Kiwi (@Kiwiuh) September 18, 2021

While all of this has transpired over the course of the weekend, Freddie Gibbs stepped in to give his onion of the matter, saying he’s known Karen Civil for years.

“She ain’t do that sh*t to me tho cuz I’m a real a** nig*a and she know better,” Gibbs tweeted.

I’ve known Karen Civil for years. She ain’t do shit to me tho cuz I’m a real ass nigga and she know better. 😂 — Big 🐰 (@FreddieGibbs) September 19, 2021

In addition, Karen Civil addressed her matters with Hollywood Unlocked founder, Jason Lee as well as comedian Jessie Woo. With Lee’s situation Civil admitted to hiring a hacker to take down Hollywood Unlocked‘s Instagram account. For Jessie Woo, their situation has turned to a legal matter, where Civil has served Woo with a lawsuit.

So Jason Lee gets on Karen Civil's clubhouse show & calls her out for hiring a hacker to hack his website. She then admits it. Same session that @JoynerLucas got on to call her out. She comes off very very shady. #KarenCivil #JasonLee #JoynerLucas pic.twitter.com/VunP28TgnX — Mario. (@WallyandMario) September 18, 2021