Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michelle of iconic hip-hop group Fugees have reunited and will go on their first world tour in 25 years. The tour is set to celebrate the anniversary of 1996’s The Score.

Presented by Diaspora Calling and produced by Live Nation, the 12-city international tour will kick off tomorrow, September 22nd with an intimate pop-up show in New York City, at an undisclosed location. After that show, Fugees will hit the United Center in Chicago on November 2 before hitting Los Angeles, Miami, Newark, Paris, London, and more, before finishing the tour in Africa, with the final shows taking place in Nigeria and Ghana.

“The Fugees have a complex but impactful history,” said Ms. Lauryn Hill. “I wasn’t even aware the 25th anniversary had arrived until someone brought it to my attention. I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world.”

Wyclef Jean added, “As I celebrate 25 years with the Fugees, my first memory was that we vowed, from the gate, we would not just do music we would be a movement. We would be a voice for the un-heard, and in these challenging times, I am grateful once again, that God has brought us together.”

The full tour dates are available below.