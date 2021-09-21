Team Roc, Jay-Z’s philanthropic group, has filed a lawsuit against the police department in Kansas City, Kansas.

The group, Team Roc, established by Jay-Z is seeking to obtain complaints of alleged misconduct against officers. According to the lawsuit the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department has refused to produce documents relating to any internal investigations of wrongdoing by members of the department.

The suit names former police chief Terry Ziegler and his former partner, Roger Golubski, as perpetrators of alleged misconduct, as well as more recent complaints concerning the “blue code of silence.”

It also lists the case of former Kansas City police officer Nicholas Schafer, who was charged with aggravated indecent liberties with a child younger than 14 in 2020, among other instances.

According to CBS News, court documents filed last Friday include the following statements from Team Roc, the social justice arm of Roc Nation.

“The KCKPD is entrusted by the public to help maintain peace in the community. Yet, for years, it appears that officers have abused their power and engaged in wrongdoing,” the lawsuit stated. “To the extent that the KCKPD did not take any steps to remediate these issues, the public should have a right to know so they can organize and take appropriate steps to effect change.”

“Allowing the public to obtain information about the scope and scale of the misconduct within the KCKPD will help ensure that the KCKPD is subject to scrutiny and oversight by the community that it is supposed to protect and defend,” the lawsuit stated.

Jay-Z and non profit organization Team Roc have led action for reforms within police departments and correctional facilities across the country.

