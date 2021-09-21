Kodak Black is making most of his fanbase smile after the rapper made the public decision to peace things up with his former signee, Jackboy. The Florida natives have been in a feud for months on Instagram and said negative things about the other.

Last month, the two got into a heated argument on Instagram live after Kodak claimed that Jackboy was the instigator behind his beef with NBA Youngboy. Before then, fans were upset when Kodak threw away thousands of dollars into the ocean because he didn’t need any of the profit he made off of Jackboy.

At the top of the week, Kodak would lose one of his friends, WizDaWizard, to a shooting when the close affiliate of Sniper Gang would be found dead in Hallandale Beach. A dog walker reportedly found WizDaWizard’s body at 6:30 AM. According to reports, there were no reports of gunshots or signs of a struggle in the area.

It’s safe to say that losing one friend inspired Kodak Black to extend the Olive branch to Jackboy, to put their differences aside. “Let’s Use This As a Wakeup Call @Jackboy .. Shit Get Real Krazy Real Kwik Out Here , Unexpectedly ! & Fuck This Distance Love Nigga Come Give Me a Hug Nigga.”

While Jackboy has yet to respond, we hope the rapper will accept Kodak’s peace offering and continue their brotherhood. Check out Kodak’s tweets below.

Long Live BRAT 😈😪 9/17/20

Long Live Da Wizard 🧙‍♂️😪 9/17/21 — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) September 20, 2021

Fucked Up Feeling When You Can’t Even Explain How You Feel & Even When You Do Or Try To You Get Judged By Your Feelings — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) September 21, 2021

Then , Funerals Turn To Photoshoots You Can’t Even Grieve In Peace — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) September 21, 2021