If you have yet to tap into it, social platform Riff may need to be on your radar. Three music powerhouses, Quality Control Music, Empire and Top Dawg Entertainment have invested and former a partnership with Riff. In addition, QC’s COO, Kevin “Coack K” Lee, will join Riff’s Board of Directors.

“Riff created an entirely new category – culture media,” said Coach K. “It combines the best of everything we do on social media. It was a no-brainer investment for QC.”

Riff is driven by a rapidly growing and diverse team of 75% women and persons of color with investors including the cream of the crop in Silicon Valley and the biggest artists and musicians in Hip-HOp and Country music. The platform is led CEO and Stanford engineer Kara Katz, CTO and Stanford computer scientist Steve Petersen, and EVP, Morehouse alumni and entertainment executive Brandon “BL” Lewis.

Riff blends voice and video chat with music, allowing room-based interactions between creators, friends and fans. For artists, Riff provides new revenue models and opportunities for any creator where they can live-stream and interact directly with fans, show off talents, host listening parties and drop albums and merch all inside the app.

“Tech innovation and music go hand in hand and Riff is leading the new wave for apps,” said TDE CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith. “I’ve always been about reaching for the next level challenge, so I’m excited for TDE to invest in this breakthrough.”

“The Riff tech is world class,” said EMPIRE CEO / Founder Ghazi Shami. “Riff’s ability to integrate the best facets of social media is next level. EMPIRE is all in to leverage Riff on behalf of our global artist roster.”

You can learn more about Riff here.