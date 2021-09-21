Paul Wall shares his personal hygiene routine includes not taking daily showers.

Houston rapper Paul Wall is the latest celebrity and first rapper to come forward and reveal his non-regular shower habits. During a conversation on Houston’s 979 The Box, Paul explained that he showers “every few days” and does not wear deodorant.

“We got an inside joke, me and my boy Gu. We always joke about how I’m on the road and they’ll be like, ‘Man, you need to take a shower.’ Nah, it ain’t Saturday. It ain’t Sunday,” he says. “I take a shower once a month! [Laughs] Nah, it ain’t that bad. You know, baby ain’t gonna handle that. My wife is not gon’ handle that. She’s not gon’ have me walking about the house, stankin’.”

When asked why he doesn’t use deodorant, the “Po Up Poet” spitter said he was turned off by the chemicals in most deodorants.

“Nah, but I shower every few days. But I ain’t gon’ lie, I don’t wear deodorant. On mamas, I used to. But it’s something you gotta get out of your system. When I stopped wearing deodorant, I stopped being as funky as when I sweat.”

The news comes after actor Ashton Kutcher and his wife, actress Mila Kunis admitted to washing only their main body parts daily earlier this summer.

