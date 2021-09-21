SOURCE SPORTS: Ben Simmons Standing By His Word and Has No Plans To Attend 76ers Training Camp

It looks like the Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons are officially heading towards a messy divorce.

Simmons is committed to never playing for the Sixers again and will not report to training camp next week, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. He reportedly has not spoken with anyone from the organization since a meeting last month in which he formally asked for a trade.

ESPN Sources: Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons will not report for opening of training camp next week and intends to never play another game for the franchise. Simmons hasn’t spoken to team since a late August meeting when he communicated this message to Sixers officials. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 21, 2021

Simmons has four years and $145 million left on his contract. He is coming off a postseason in which his offensive play cost the 76ers, but the team has not backed off of its high asking price.

Simmons is clearly aware of sanctions available to the organization to fine and suspends him, including withholding of salary. But so far, Simmons appears willing to carry out a plan to force his way to a new team.

At this point, the 76ers are better off trading Simmons ASAP to avoid training camp distractions before the season begins on October 19th.