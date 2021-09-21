ESPN’s Malika Andrews will host the network’s new studio show “NBA TODAY,” ESPN announced in a news release on Monday

“It’s an incredible time to cover the NBA—a league that is full of characters and stories that have resonance far beyond the sports world,” Andrews said in a statement. “Our goal every day is to deliver information and analysis to our viewers that can’t be gleaned anywhere else. I’m so excited to showcase the league and the talented reporters, analysts and insiders on our team.”

“NBA Today” replaces “The Jump,” the popular show previously hosted by Rachel Nichols who no longer will cover the NBA for the network following the fallout from recorded video of her chastising ESPN’s diversity hiring practices while suggesting former ESPN star Maria Taylor, who is also no longer with the company.

Advertisement

“NBA Today” will premiere on October 18th, one day before the start of the NBA season.