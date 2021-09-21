[WATCH] Jeannie Mai Reveals She and Jeezy Are Expecting Their First Child on ‘The Real’

Congrats are in order for Jeezy and Jeannie Mai who are expecting their first child together.

Mai revealed the news on her show The Real and spoke at length in Women’s Health Magazine. “Jeezy and I have been kind of saving this and hiding this for five months. So, we’re relieved to finally share the news.”

One of our favorite things about our girl Jeannie is her growth, incredible honesty, and transparency. We’re so excited to officially welcome our fifth co-host, Baby Jenkins! To see how Jeannie first revealed the news to Garcelle, Loni and Adrienne tune in TODAY! pic.twitter.com/oujN75Oug5 — The Real (@TheRealDaytime) September 20, 2021

Jeannie and Jeezy decided to try in-vitro fertilization for the process, stating the ability to conceive “was not easy.”

“We both needed a bit of assistance, especially with me being 41 at the time,” Jeannie said. Jeezy is 42.

You can read the full feature here.