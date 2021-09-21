Congrats are in order for Jeezy and Jeannie Mai who are expecting their first child together.
Mai revealed the news on her show The Real and spoke at length in Women’s Health Magazine. “Jeezy and I have been kind of saving this and hiding this for five months. So, we’re relieved to finally share the news.”
Jeannie and Jeezy decided to try in-vitro fertilization for the process, stating the ability to conceive “was not easy.”
“We both needed a bit of assistance, especially with me being 41 at the time,” Jeannie said. Jeezy is 42.
