[WATCH] Remy Ma Stars in Lead Role as “Big Fifty” in Trailer of BET+ Original Film

[WATCH] Remy Ma Stars in Lead Role as “Big Fifty” in Trailer of BET+ Original Film

Remy Ma is starring in the BET+ original film, American Gangster Presents: Big Fifty – The Delrhonda Hood Story, which premieres on the streaming service on Sept. 30.

The film is the acting debut for Remy Ma in a leading role as the notorious Delrhonda Hood, aka “Big Fifty.” This real-life story is narrated by Big Fifty herself and navigates the twists and turns of her fast past life from one of Detroit’s most legendary Queenpins to her road to finding redemption.

Starring alongside Remy Ma is Durrell “Tank” Babbs (American singer), Ta’Rhonda Jones (Empire), Pretty Vee (comedian), Michael Anthony (Raising Dion), Mike Merrill (All American), and more.

Advertisement

You can see the trailer below.

BET+ is a joint venture between BET and Tyler Perry Studios, the leading streaming service for the Black community. With thousands of hours of hit movies, TV shows, stand-up specials, stage plays, and more, BET+ offers the best of Black culture, including exclusive originals from best-in-class creators like Tracy Oliver’s First Wives Club, Tyler Perry’s Ruthless and Bruh, Carl Weber’s The Family Business and Sacrifice and Will Packer’s Bigger