Baby Keem’s The Melodic Blue had an impressive Top 5 debut on the Billboard 200. The album moved 53,000 album-equivalent units.

With an amazing debut under his belt, Keem is ready to deliver more, announcing Brent Faiyaz’s addition to the album. The tracks “hooligan” and “no sense” has also been added on.

the melodic blue DLC 🧸 pic.twitter.com/tr0Gp4MNvH — baby keem (@babykeem) September 21, 2021

After dropping his stellar The Melodic Blue album, Baby Keem returns with a new video for “First Order of Business.”

Dave Free directs the new music video. It highlights both fictionally and literally Keem purchasing his grandmother’s home, one of the first things he did after signing his record deal. The single and video highlight the importance of taking care of business and your loved ones.

The Melodic Blue debuted at No. 18 on Billboard, earning Keem his first top 40 achievements. Fourteen of the album’s tracks feature production by Keem himself. Other notable producers include CardoGotWings, Jahaan Sweet, Sounwave, Outta town, Roselilah, Deats, Jasper Harris, Frankie Bash, Scott Bridgeway, and Dahi.

You can tap into the new video below and hear the album here.