Gunna Shoots Shot At Chloe Bailey After Mic-Lick at VMAs

Gunna approves of Chloe Bailey’s mic-lick.

The MTV Video Music Awards always brings forth iconic moments. From performances to outfits, the shows very rarely disappoints. One of the most ravishing moments of the night came from Chloe Bailey’s VMA performance debut. She took the stage to perform her solo debut single, “Have Mercy.”

Without question, she stole the show. You can tell that Chloe was in the zone because she later discovered a picture of her licking her microphone.

“I swear i didn’t even know i licked the mic til after i watched the performance back,” tweeted Chloe.

The provocative photo received a lot of attention from her followers including ATL rapper, Gunna. He took to his Instagram story to share the picture.

“It’s the (tongue emoji) for me,” said Gunna.

The comment sparked rumors from fans.

Check out Chloe’s VMA full performance below.